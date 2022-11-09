Several thefts have reported by police in the Fareham and Locks Heath areas this month. The houses were unoccupied on each occasion.

The first property targeted is in Home Rule road, Locks Heath, between November last Thursday and Monday. Police said the second took place in Admirals Road, Locks Heath, between Sunday and Monday, but could have happened earlier.

Some of the jewellery stolen from houses in Locks Heath and Fareham. Picture: Hampshire police.

The final burglary was reported in Oak Road, Fareham, overnight between Sunday and Monday. Multiple valuables were stolen which are very precious to the owners. Hampshire police have provided a list of stolen items, which includes:

2 x Female plain gold band Wedding ring - 1 x 22ct gold orange coloured gold. 2 x Male plain band gold wedding ring Female engagement ring - 22ct gold, with platinum shoulders and a heart in the middle. Female ring - 9ct gold, sapphire and diamond cluster ring Female ring - 9ct gold, ruby and diamond cluster ring Female hoop earrings - 9ct gold, creole style hoop earrings 4 x additional pairs of gold creole hoop earrings A 9ct gold fate bracelet with safety chain Chinese Jade child’s necklace Gold signet ring in a heart shape with an E on it. A 9ct gold heart shaped locket Some pendants A 9ct gold chain with a little heart on it A 9ct gold chain with a little ball A 9ct gold chain with a crystal cross A 9ct gold ring with cubic zirconia 2 x gem hanging earrings 1 x gold and white hanging earring

The other pairs of earrings were each described as having a gold clip with a hanging pearl; a heart shape hollow with diamonds around the edge; a gold hanging solid heart shape stud; silver hanging circle earring with image on; gold and silver cluster earring; silver hanging earring in spiral pattern.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ’We are making enquiries, and as part of our investigation would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist us. During these crimes, a number of pieces of jewellery were stolen such as gold wedding rings, gold chains, bracelets and earrings.