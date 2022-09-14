The White Horse in South Hill, Droxford, will cease trading on October 1 - citing the cost of living crisis as the reason.

In a statement published on its website, The White Horse team said: ‘As some of you already know due to the rising costs and inflation/no support from the government or the Brewery, we have no option but to close our doors.’

The owners have extended their thanks to customers who have supported the business over the years it has been open.

The White Horse, Droxford. Picture: Google Maps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement continued: ‘It’s heartbreaking but we can't afford to keep the place open any more.

‘Hope you will support us till we are [no longer] open.