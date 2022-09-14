Hampshire pub left with ‘no option’ but to close its doors to cease trading at end of month
THE team behind a Hampshire pub is ‘heartbroken’ as it prepares to close its doors.
The White Horse in South Hill, Droxford, will cease trading on October 1 - citing the cost of living crisis as the reason.
In a statement published on its website, The White Horse team said: ‘As some of you already know due to the rising costs and inflation/no support from the government or the Brewery, we have no option but to close our doors.’
The owners have extended their thanks to customers who have supported the business over the years it has been open.
Most Popular
Read More
The statement continued: ‘It’s heartbreaking but we can't afford to keep the place open any more.
‘Hope you will support us till we are [no longer] open.
‘I would like to thank all of our customers over the years for their custom and all the affection [and] love we have received.’