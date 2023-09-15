News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire pubs: Best pubs in Portsmouth and Hampshire to visit

Hampshire boasts some fine pubs offering a mixture of tipples and scenery for those who like to unwind with a drink.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:37 BST

Whether it’s a traditional pub, gastropub or hotel, Hampshire and Portsmouth is renowned for some of its venues.

NOW READ: 18 of the best pubs in Portsmouth according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

The Good Pub Guide has listed some of the recommended places to visit in the county on their website.

Have a look to discover some of these well-known establishments and hidden gems.

Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays

1. Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays

Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays Photo: Contributed

Bakers Arms, Droxford High Street

2. Bakers Arms, Droxford High Street

Bakers Arms, Droxford High Street Photo: Google Street View

The Navigator, Bridge Road, Swanwick

3. The Navigator, Bridge Road, Swanwick

The Navigator, Bridge Road, Swanwick Photo: Google Street View

West Meon High Street, West Meon, Petersfield

4. Thomas Lord

West Meon High Street, West Meon, Petersfield Photo: Google Street View

