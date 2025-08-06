Hampshire site managers named as best in the country for quality

Two site managers working on developments in Hampshire have won a top national award, marking them among the best in the country.

Paddy Rutter and Sam Hodgson from Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division have been given Pride In the Job Quality Awards for their work on Pebble Walk on Hayling Island and Forest Walk in Whiteley respectively.

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

There were a total of four site managers from the housebuilder’s Hedge-end-based Southampton division, which is currently building 11 developments across Hampshire, Dorset and West Sussex, to receive the award.

Paddy and Sam join their colleagues Matt Annalls from Nursery Fields in Bognor Regis and Paul Wall from Quarter Jack Park in Wimborne in receiving the award.

Now in the 45th year in the awards are widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the homebuilding industry, showcasing the highest standard of building homes. In total, Barratt David Wilson Homes site managers have won 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards - more than any other housebuilder.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC, the industry’s leading warranty provider for new homes, is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from a field of 8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Matt Paine, Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division’s Managing Director said: “It’s a pleasure to see Paddy, Sam, Matt and Paul being recognised for their hard work. These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home from a site with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded 5 stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as 5 star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated 5 star for 16 years in a row.