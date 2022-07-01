Hampshire Tesco stores raise £13,000 for armed forces charity Help for Heroes

The total included a four-figure sum just from the Romsey Road Tesco Express store, in Southampton.

All of the stores took part in fundraising and the cheque was received by John Carpenter, the charity’s area fundraising manager.

John said: ‘A massive thank you to the Tesco Express stores in the Southampton, Gosport, and New Forest areas. Having the support of the stores at a community level for Armed Forces Day is amazing. The idea to take on this fundraising came from the staff with a desire to support our veterans, and they have really got behind the idea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to Right: Terry Cushing, Tesco Express Area Manager; Debbie Booth, Tesco Customer Assistant; John Carpenter, Area Fundraising Manager Help for Heroes; Ryan Fountain, Store Manager (Ocean Village); and Cassie Blagden, Store Manager (Petersfield) and Charity & Community Sponsor

‘We’re on a big communities and charities drive within Tesco, so I said to the boss I’d like to lead the group and raise as much money as we can, for a charity both Tesco and the nation are quite close to.’

Help for Heroes offers support to wounded veterans who may have had to leave their career in the forces. They have already supported over 26,500 men and women and will not stop until every wounded veteran receives the help they need. Armed Forces Day was on June 25.

SEE ALSO: Tesco staff take on challenge in memory of colleague

Terry Cushing, Tesco’s area manager, said: ‘It’s tremendous work from my team.’