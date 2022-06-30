MAKE at Aldingbourne Enterprise in Fratton is holding a charity event for Ukraine this Saturday

The event, which is being held at the store in Fratton, will take place at 12.30pm and will continue until 4pm.

Sarah Mitas, 48, manager of Make at Aldingbourne Enterprise, said: ‘To be honest, it has affected all of the people we support. They were really upset that people have been moved out of their homes and they can’t begin to fathom how that must feel.

‘We needed to do something.’

The team at MAKE

It is welcoming Ricky Palmer who will be singing his Ukrainian Anthem, Puffin Boy and Cantando Choir, who will be performing throughout the afternoon which will be packed with fun, food and brilliant music.

It is free to attend the event and everyone in the community is welcome to get involved in the fun and support Ukrainian refugees that have had to flee their homes.

The event was supposed to take place in May but got postponed due to one of the performing acts not being able to attend.

The team at MAKE celebrating the Jubilee with Lord Mayor, Hugh Mason, and Lady Mayoress, Marie Costa

The shop, based in Fratton, has a preloved section, a cafe and an arts area and it supports people in the local community that have disabilities by giving them the accessibility to gaining employment skills.

Cameron Locke, 23, a member of the MAKE team, said: ‘I feel so sorry for the people of the Ukraine, they are going through something I've never experienced and wouldn’t want to. We all need to help in any way we can.'

The shop is also a third-party reporting centre for the Hampshire police, meaning that they are able to take reports of hate crime in the area from people who may be too scared to talk to the police, and they pass it on to police at the station.

MAKE provides the people that they support with relevant qualifications that can be recognised with future employees including window dressing, retail experience, customer service, catering skills in the cafe and handling money.

