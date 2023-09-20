Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hayling Ferry, which runs regularly from Eastney Pier, will not run today (September 20) due to safety concerns for passengers travelling in the adverse conditions.

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for the service said: “The ferry will be suspended on Wednesday due to strong winds and heavy rain forecast. We apologise to anyone planning to travel on Wednesday, but the safety of passengers and crew is paramount.”

