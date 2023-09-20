Hampshire weather: Ferry service between Hayling Island and Eastney, Portsmouth, cancelled due to bad weather safety concerns
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hayling Ferry, which runs regularly from Eastney Pier, will not run today (September 20) due to safety concerns for passengers travelling in the adverse conditions.
Writing on social media, a spokesperson for the service said: “The ferry will be suspended on Wednesday due to strong winds and heavy rain forecast. We apologise to anyone planning to travel on Wednesday, but the safety of passengers and crew is paramount.”
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning covering the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow. According to the forecaster, roan and rail travellers may also be affected and there are risks of flooding and power cuts.