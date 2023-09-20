News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire weather: Ferry service between Hayling Island and Eastney, Portsmouth, cancelled due to bad weather safety concerns

A ferry service which takes passengers between Portsmouth and Hayling Island has been cancelled due to bad weather.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
The Hayling Ferry, which runs regularly from Eastney Pier, will not run today (September 20) due to safety concerns for passengers travelling in the adverse conditions.

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for the service said: “The ferry will be suspended on Wednesday due to strong winds and heavy rain forecast. We apologise to anyone planning to travel on Wednesday, but the safety of passengers and crew is paramount.”

The Hayling Ferry.The Hayling Ferry.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning covering the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow. According to the forecaster, roan and rail travellers may also be affected and there are risks of flooding and power cuts.

