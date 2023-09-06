Watch more videos on Shots!

The Hayling Ferry has been charged higher fees to use landing stages at the entrance of the harbour imposed by the Langstone Harbour Board (LHB).

Save Our Ferry! Campaigners have said the ferry is ‘once more under threat of closure’ due to the annual fee being increased from £8,700 to £28,700.

The Hayling Island ferry

Havant Borough Councillor Mark Coates, member for Hayling East Ward, said the increased fee is ‘absurd’.

“It looks to me like they’re trying to take control of it but for what reason? Why are they trying to make all this money from the ferry,’ he added.

“What’s the purpose of the authority, what’s their statutory purpose because it’s not just to make money?

“A 366 per cent increase is absurd and what I don’t think they understand is the passion for it.

“It’s under two minutes to get from Hayling to Eastney, it’s greener and it’s not 16km which is the round trip. It’s a wonderful community service.

“It’s almost theological, the appreciation of the ferry, it’s almost a shrine to the people of Hayling. It’s been there for hundreds of years and we want it to carry on.

“It’s everything a sustainable development is supposed to be and I genuinely think you could see protests outside LHB.”

On the other side, Billy Johnson, Langstone harbour master, states that the LHB previously reduced passenger fees by over 50 per cent as a temporary measure to support the ferry in 2018.

He added: “At the request of the Ferry, this support was extended for an additional two years, spanning the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Regrettably, the Board was unable to continue to offer this support beyond April 2022.

“It has, however, consistently remained open to working with the ferry operator, emphasising data transparency and financial prudence, to sustain an affordable service for Hayling Island and Portsmouth residents.