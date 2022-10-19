Hampshire’s biggest business expo returns to the region this week with Dragon’s Den star headlining

The Hampshire Business Show is making its return to the region as it runs at the Ageas Bowl, in Southampton, for the third time.

The show, which is the largest in the region, will make its return on Thursday, October 20, bringing together hundreds of businesses from across the South coast.

More than 1,000 attendees are set to come along to the event, which is sponsored by Southampton law firm, Paris Smith LLP, Portsmouth marketing agency, Vertical Leap and Oxford-based start-up support business, Oxford Innovation and more.

Founder of The Hampshire Business Show, Josh Mitchell, at last year's event.

There will be 15 industry-leading speakers from across Hampshire, from a range of industries, with topics including HR, marketing, leadership and more.

The speakers will share advice and insight in their fields of expertise, allowing attendees to learn new things and grow their businesses.

The main event of the day will take place on the keynote stage, with headline keynote speaker former Dragon and star of the BBC show, Jenny Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw the UK’s number-one motivational speaker Brad Burton and entrepreneur and TV personality Baroness Karren Brady take to the stage.

More than 100 businesses will exhibit at the event, giving business owners and professionals the opportunity to connect, collaborate and win new business.

The show will be split across two floors, spanning three zones across them – two seminar zones and the keynote stage.

The show’s founder, Josh Mitchell said: ‘Last year was the first year post-covid that the event went ahead, and it was one of the first big business events in the diary after lockdown. We were incredibly pleased with the event and had feedback that the attendees gained a huge amount of value in the way of connecting with others and winning business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This year we’d like to see even more business being passed off the back of the event. Hopefully as a region we can grow the business community even more and continue to boost the economy with the work that we do.’

This year, the event’s charity partner is EBP South, which connects businesses and schools across the central South region.