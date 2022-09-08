News you can trust since 1877
Handsworth House in Portsmouth will have 5G phone mast

PLANS to erect a 5G mast on top of a 17-storey block of flats in Somers Town have been approved by Portsmouth City Council.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:43 pm

MBNL, which operates the mobile networks used by EE and Three, applied for permission for work on the roof of Handsworth House in Quinton Close in the city-wide roll-out.

The mast is one of three the firm said would be needed to replace equipment lost as part of the demolition of Horatia House and the temporary mast at St Michael's Lodge.

Handsworth House in Somers Town

It said the Handsworth House mast was a 'macro' part of its Portsmouth network and would be supported by a number of smaller masts in the future.

'5G operates across multiple spectrums and therefore requires additional antennas and new equipment cabinets,' a document submitted with the application said.

'The signals that are broadcast are more prone to the shadowing effect of adjacent buildings or structures, and also the ‘clipping’ effect of building edges. Consequently, the location of antennas on existing rooftops is critical to its effectiveness.'

The council approved the application under prior approval arrangements which allows the installation to take place without a full planning application.

