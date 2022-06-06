MBNL, which operates the mobile network for EE and Three, has applied to Portsmouth City Council for planning permission for work on the roof of Handsworth House in Quinton Close.

The telecoms firm said the proposal for the 17-storey building would be part of the initial ‘macro’ rollout of 5G technology with the potential for smaller masts elsewhere.

Handsworth House

‘5G operates across multiple spectrums and therefore requires additional antennas and new equipment cabinets,’ says a document with the application.

‘The signals broadcast are more prone to the shadowing effect of adjacent buildings or structures, and also the ‘clipping’ effect of building edges. Consequently, the location of antennas on existing rooftops is critical to its effectiveness.’

It adds the rollout is ‘essential for the country to develop and exploit the advantages of such new technology’..