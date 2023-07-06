Harbour Vets has moved from their previous Villiers Road location to a new £1m practice in Fratton Way. The practice is now based in a 3,500 square foot modern building with state-of-the-art equipment.

Dan Bates, Regional Director for the Harbour Vets Southsea practice, said: ‘We had outgrown our existing practice on Villiers Road. It was becoming difficult for us to offer the highest level of service and quality of animal care that we are accustomed to. So this is an exciting move for us.’

Harbour View Vets has opened a new £1m practice in The Pompey Centre. Picture: James Newell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new site allows Harbour Vets to serve more customers and expand the range of clinical services it offers pets. It boasts the latest latest veterinary facilities and equipment, as well as having three consulting rooms which allows for more appointments to be booked.

An impressive operating theatre has been set up, alongside an isolation ward, in-house laboratory, dental suite and digital x-ray facilities. A spacious reception area is available for patients, with a separate waiting room free for cats and dogs.

SEE ALSO: Plans unveiled for a new search and rescue training centre at Solent Airport

There are separate hospital wards for both animals and walk-in kennels to accommodate larger dog breeds. Harbour Vets is also recruiting two new vets and a veterinary nurse to join the current team of four – allowing for more pets to be treated.

Harbour Vets is also recruiting new staff to accommodate the larger space. Picture: James Newell

Mr Bates added: ‘The Pompey Centre is a fantastic new site in a central location with a superb range of facilities. It’ll mean that we’ll be able to look after many patients right here and it’ll enable us to grow the number of patients we see.’