Fareham Borough Council, owner of Solent Airport, has welcomed the proposals for the training centre in Faraday Business Park on the Daedalus site which have been revealed by Bristow Group, which is a global civil helicopter operator. It will be hosting a public exhibition at the Fareham Innovation Centre on July 12 between 2.30pm and 7.30pm for residents learn more about the proposal.

Councillor Seán Woodward, leader of the council, said: ‘I understand these are early days but, in principle, this proposal sits very well with the council’s vision for Daedalus.

‘It is for state-of-the-art training facilities that aren’t currently available on this scale, where vital search and rescue skills can be taught and practised.

Photo of a similar facility in Germany

‘I would encourage people to take the time to look at the information being provided and contact the developer with any questions they may have.’

The facility, if approved, would house helicopter flight simulators for pilots in training to develop search and rescue skills. In addition a Rescue Helicopter Training (RHT) Hall would comprise the south of the site.

The RHT Hall would provide a four-metre deep concrete pool to simulate sea operations with mock helicopters secured with hoists. Fans would simulate waves and wind to recreate harsh conditions. The Hall would also provide a climbing wall to simulate cliff face rescue operations.

Bristow training facility CGI

Bristow’s director of government services, Neil Ebberson, said: ‘This multi-million-pound development would see the creation of a unique helicopter crew training facility which will allow Bristow Search and Rescue crews to hone their lifesaving skills in realistic simulated environments.

‘The facility will also enable training of the many members of the Search and Rescue ‘family’ organisations in safe and controlled situations.

Residents can view Brisow’s online consultation here.

Following the consultation, which ends on July 19, Bristow’s next steps would be to submit a planning application for the council’s planning committee to determine.