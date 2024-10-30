Havant Business Growth Programme launched to boost the local economy

Havant Borough Council awards new Business Growth Programme to Aspire4Business to design and deliver to businesses in the Havant and surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to support local businesses across the Borough of Havant and surrounding postcode areas, Havant Borough Council is proud to announce the launch of a new six-month business growth programme.

Aiming to empower local businesses by equipping them with tools and knowledge to gain clarity, scale up and encourage networking and collaboration, the course will cover strategy, sales and marketing, business structure, financial planning, social media, and business goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The curriculum will also cover essential topics such as personal development, sustainability, intellectual property, responding to tenders, and creating social value.

Beverley Poole founder of award winning Aspire4Business has built and sold business, supports others and has a unique background in Business and Education.

Recognising the need to provide tailored support for growing businesses, the initiative using £15k of funding awarded by the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), will contribute to the economic development of the borough and wider region.

Councillor Gillian Harris, Cabinet Lead for Regeneration and Communities said, “We've seen success with previous local business support initiatives and would like to develop this further with a formal and structured programme.

“Other programmes similar to this have had a positive impact locally and we want to build on the momentum and success of linking business and skills together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This programme is all about offering businesses clarity, focus, and the tools our local businesses need to succeed.”

Logo for Aspire4Business.com

Providing tailored support for growing businesses with less than 249 employees, participants will benefit from a combination of in-person workshops and one-on-one mentoring sessions, with the option to access digital resources and online training.

The programme will also explore the integration of AI tools to enhance business processes, it will foster collaboration, and measure growth over a 12-month period.

Delivering the business growth programme on behalf of the council will be Aspire4Business.com who have a track record of supporting businesses through council initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley Poole, founder of Aspire4Business.com said, “It’s an absolute pleasure to design and deliver this structured business curriculum directly with Havant Borough Council, we will be offering two distinct pathways for early-stage businesses and those ready to scale up."

Apply today for the Business Growth Programme for clarity and to scale up.

"It is designed to help businesses rethink their culture, strategy, and growth potential. Our aim is to equip participants with the insights and innovation needed to overcome obstacles. With as many as 60% of businesses struggling to reach their third anniversary, we need to understand why and provide the necessary support to improve their chances of success. It’s no longer a job, it’s a business."

The programme will support 20 companies, who have been operating for more than 18 months, to expand and thrive, with the additional benefit of having access to trader groups, business networking, and other fully funded training through government initiatives like bootcamps.

For more information or to apply please contact: [email protected]