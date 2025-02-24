Havant MP Alan Mak meets leading investors to discuss their important role in the UK economy

Havant MP Alan Mak has met with leading investors to discuss their important role in the UK economy.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology attended a roundtable with senior representatives from the technology investment industry.

The meeting focused on opportunities and challenges for investment in the UK and in particular how more capital can be unlocked from pension funds to be invested in the science and technology sectors.

Ninety per cent of the 12,000 UK businesses backed by private capital are small or medium-sized enterprises and the majority are outside London.

The British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association says that UK private capital firms hold almost £180bn in funds that are expected to be available for investment over the next three to five years.

Mr Mak said: "It was great to meet technology investors and hear their thoughts as venture capital and growth capital play a hugely important role in the UK economy.

"Investment is key to our future prosperity and I will continue to work with firms in this sector to help drive economic growth."