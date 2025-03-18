Havant MP Alan Mak meets senior accountants and business leaders to discuss AI regulation

Havant MP Alan Mak has met with senior accountants and business leaders to discuss AI regulation.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology took part in a roundtable hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

The event explored regulation for innovation in the context of AI and featured a group of experts across practice and business sharing their perspectives.

ICAEW members in the UK guide more than three million companies in every region, sector and level of the economy. They help businesses of all sizes to navigate the adoption of emerging technologies, including AI.

The ICAEW believes that the Government should focus on delivering an AI regulatory and governance environment that promotes growth and confidence and establishing the UK as a world leader in AI assurance.

Mr Mak said: "It was great to meet senior accountants and business leaders and hear their thoughts on AI regulation.

"The professional and business services sector is an important driver of economic growth and AI has the potential to increase that growth.

"We have the opportunity to become a world leader on assurance, but the adoption of AI in this sector must be accompanied by robust governance."