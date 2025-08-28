Head Case meets Victorious in Bank Holiday music festival

As the saying goes – If you can’t beat them, Join them!

Portsmouth & Southsea just held the August Bank Holiday, Victorious Music Festival which is usually a quiet time for Head Case as in Albert Rd, Southsea is not on a main transport route.

For 2025 Tony Duke decided to hold the first ever Head Case Fiesta. The shop was decorated in bunting, with lively music playing and an occasional blast from the smoke machine added to the atmosphere. There were some special ‘Fiesta vitolas’ and everyone who visited the shop over the weekend left us all ready to PARTY!

Customers received FREE festival essentials: a Flower Garland, a Glowstick, a Head Case VIP wristband and purchases were in see-through bags so the Victorious festival security team could easily see the contents.

Thanks to social media and our loyal regulars this has been one of our best ever Bank Holiday weekends, so roll on 2026!