Healthy Pet Store invites its furry friends and their caregivers to celebrate milestone 10th birthday celebration

Healthy Pet Store celebrates 10 years of supporting the community with high-quality pet products and expert advice this month and invites its furry friends and their caregivers to join in with the fun!

Birthday cake, bubbles – and party bags for pets – will mark the milestone event at Healthy Pet Store in Totton, Hampshire, on 22nd and 23rd November, to thank the community for a decade of support. Over the past decade, strong colleague, customer and partner relationships have driven Healthy Pet Store's growth and led to prestigious retail awards.

The specialist business was inspired by Founder and Managing Director Deborah Burrows’ 17-year-old Border Collie Woody, sparking her passion for pet health and nutrition. This shaped the store’s values and mission, with a continued focus on helping pet people make informed choices for their much-loved companions.

Deborah said: “I reflect on how far we’ve come in 10 years, and we owe it to our amazing community. Our goal has always been to create a welcoming place where pet people feel supported and can find top quality food and pet-friendly products.

Birthday celebration: Healthy Pet Store Founder and Managing Director Deborah Burrows

“Celebrating this milestone with everyone who has been part of our story is very special, and we look forward to welcoming them to our celebratory event.”

The store’s popularity grew rapidly during the Covid lockdowns when many pet parents dedicated more time to their pets' wellbeing. The increased demand led to Healthy Pet Store’s move to a larger space in June 2020, expanding from a smaller shop with just seven freezers to a spacious location featuring 32 freezers. This enabled Healthy Pet Store to broaden its selection, including a vast range of raw pet food, frozen meals and natural products, catering to a growing base of loyal customers. Customer loyalty has played a vital role in the store’s success, with many seeking expert advice and benefiting from a unique shopping experience that prioritises pet health.

The relaunch of the website with national delivery of its entire range extends Healthy Pet Store's values nationwide. As an award-winning retailer, Healthy Pet Store has been recognised for its commitment to quality, growth, and innovation. Accolades include Entrepreneur of the Year at the South Coast Business Awards in 2021, and in 2022, the Bricks n Clicks trophy at the Good Retail Awards.

Join Healthy Pet Store in celebrating 10 years of supporting the pet community in the South and across the UK. Visit the store in Salisbury Road, Totton, on 22nd and 23rd November to share in the joy and love for pets that have always been the heart of Healthy Pet Store’s journey.