Hendy Group wins award for Harry Redknapp marketing campaign

Hendy Group won the Marketing Strategy of the Year Award at the AM Awards which celebrate the best performers in the motor industry.

The successful campaign combined Harry’s huge popularity with the importance of independent ratings and the values of Hendy as a family-run business.

Chief executive Paul Hendy joined Harry Redknapp in the When ‘Arry met ‘Endy campaign which was used across TV, radio, and online channels to position Hendy as the world class customer service specialist.

Hendy’s head of marketing Vicky Hart said the campaign was based on data insights which identified the importance of independent reviews and testimonials – information which was brought to life in the successful campaign.

“Harry’s breadth of appeal was the perfect match for the demographic make-up of our customer base and target audience, and his close ties with the South Coast fit perfectly with our territory,” said Vicky.

“We combined his star power, warm personality and tendency to drop his aitches with the authenticity and family-run strengths to include Paul Hendy to produce adverts for television and radio and valuable online content.”

