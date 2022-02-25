Budd’s Herbal Apothecary launched 10 years ago, and Wendy says she is amazed to still be open considering how unusual the idea was when she launched in 2012.

However, a spike in children coping with social anxiety over the last two years has seen some of Wendy’s products fly off the shelves, particularly remedies deriving of chamomile due to its soothing properties – something Wendy and her team had never seen before the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy Budd in the shop when it had been open for five years Picture: Sarah Standing (170185-6628)

There has also been an increase in products across the board to cater for people experiencing health anxiety, a disorder which causes people to feel excessively worried about becoming ill.

She said: ‘People were very fearful going into lockdown with health anxiety but then also we noticed as we're coming out of lockdown and the restrictions have been eased, people are finding that quite difficult as well.

‘Children seem to be getting quite anxious about illness but also having the time off school. They're finding the social aspect difficult because they weren't able to socialise for so long.

‘We're going to have a generation of children that have social anxiety and that's made worse with social media,’ she adds.

Budd's Herbal Apothecary mark 10 years in business. Pictured is Wendy Budd the owner. Picture: @Jemmaeyersphotos

Products which grew in popularity were immuno-modulating herbs and vitamins, elderberry, vitamin E and zinc as people opt for home remedies that detoxify the body and ease anxiety.

Now celebrating 10 years in business, Wendy says it’s an amazing achievement.

‘I had no idea that I'd be open in six months let alone 10 years so it's amazing.

‘Some days are certainly more difficult than others, but generally I just love what I do. I meet amazing people and see their health change and improve. It’s just wonderful.’

On February 22, Wendy and the team threw a celebratory party at The Southsea Deli with about 70 people who have been patients or customers with the shop over the years.

Wendy was overwhelmed at the response from her support network, receiving bouquets of flowers, and cards with guests being served a homemade selection of gluten free, dairy free and refined sugar free treats.

‘The food went down a storm,’ she said.

‘We had kombucha cocktails and mocktails. It was lovely.’

Wendy, who has a BSc in herbal medicine and an active member of The National Institute of Medical Herbalists (the oldest herbal body in the world) admits she knew it would be tough to build a healthy network for the business in a predominantly working class area.

But she was so passionate to lift it off the ground that she says she would not let it fail.

‘Stereotypically with herbal medicine there is a cost involved, and it tends to be considered more middle class so it was always going to be a little bit tougher I think but I just knew it would work.

‘It's the sort of thing where unless people are aware that you're here, they don't really understand what herbal medicine is and what it can treat.

‘You have to put yourself out there to do these talks and seminars for people so they can appreciate what it is you do and the possibility that actually they might be able to help themselves through diet and through growing herbs in the garden.

‘It's about empowering people to take their own health into their own hands.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron