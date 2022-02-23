Members of Portsmouth's LGBTQ+ community urged to help create new 'safe space' mental health workshops for the city

Positive Minds – the city’s brand of Solent Mind – has launched a survey to gather feedback from those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, asexual, non-binary or questioning with a view to create new support groups and safe spaces to discuss mental health issues.

It would be the first service of its kind in the area specifically for LGBTQ+ people aged 18 and over, as part of Positive Mind’s drive to focus on underrepresented groups.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solent Minds staff, from left, Pete Downton, Phil Vickers, team leader Anna Fiers, Kirsty Hill and Deyzi Bailey. Positive Minds are launching a survey to see what support is needed for LGBTQIA+ people aged over 18 in Portsmouth. Pictured at Melbourne Place, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160222-03)

Anna Fiers, the lead for Positive Minds, encouraged people to share their views. ‘We really wanted to create something the community actually wants themselves,’ she said.

‘What we have found with support groups is that not a lot of research goes on behind them.

‘We are mindful that the community in Portsmouth hasn’t had much for a long time. And there’s a lot out there for younger people but not over 18s.

‘We want to understand what the best type of support groups would be, what topics they would want to cover and whether there are certain times that work better – for example, would people prefer evening sessions?

Positive Mind's team leader, Anna Fiers. Positive Minds are launching a survey to see what support is needed for LGBTQIA+ people aged over 18 in Portsmouth. Pictured at Melbourne Place, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160222-01)

‘This is the opportunity to tell us what mental health support you want. And there is the chance to be a part of setting up the support groups as well.’

SEE ALSO: Family calls for disabled changing facility at QA Hospital

It comes in line with LGBT history month, which is observed throughout February in the UK to mark the abolition of section 28 in 2003.

Solent Mind employee Sam Clarke, who identifies as bisexual, added: ‘It is known that people within the LGBTQ+ community are more likely to suffer with mental health issues – especially with the rise in hate crimes against the community. I myself experience anxiety and low moods.

‘If we can create a place where people feel comfortable and safe to talk about these issues it would be a great step forward. This isn’t just about the community now but it helps to make a safe space ready for the younger generations.’

To have your say fill out the survey via forms.office.com/r/2V922ZZ0xc.

It will close by the end of March.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron