Here are 11 eateries in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are loved despite not having Michelin Stars
The city is home to a number of amazing eateries that pride themselves on being local favourites and despite not being recognised by the Michelin Guide, everyone loves them.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
The announcement of the new holders of a Michelin star for this year was released back in March but there are a number of high end eateries spread across the area that have the hearts of locals despite not being Michelin recognised.
Here are 11 of the most loved places to eat in Portsmouth.
