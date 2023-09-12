News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Here are 11 eateries in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are loved despite not having Michelin Stars

The city is home to a number of amazing eateries that pride themselves on being local favourites and despite not being recognised by the Michelin Guide, everyone loves them.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST

The announcement of the new holders of a Michelin star for this year was released back in March but there are a number of high end eateries spread across the area that have the hearts of locals despite not being Michelin recognised.

SEE ALSO: Here are 14 restaurants in Hampshire featured in the Michelin Guide 2023 including Fat Olives, Chesil Rectory and Marle

Here are 11 of the most loved places to eat in Portsmouth.

Here are 11 places to eat in Portsmouth that are loved.

1. Some of the most treasured places to eat in Portsmouth

Here are 11 places to eat in Portsmouth that are loved. Photo: Some of the most treasured places to eat in Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Mick's Monster Burgers is a treasure of the city and offers a selection of dleicious burgers. Picture: Google Street View

2. Mick's Monster Burgers, Portsdown Hill

Mick's Monster Burgers is a treasure of the city and offers a selection of dleicious burgers. Picture: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is known for drawing in holiday makers, and is also loved by locals. It offers a divine breakfast.

3. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is known for drawing in holiday makers, and is also loved by locals. It offers a divine breakfast. Photo: -

Photo Sales
The Parade Tea Rooms is a brilliant place for a relaxing brunch or a slice of cake and a coffee with loved ones. Picture: Google Street View

4. The Parade Tea Rooms, Southsea

The Parade Tea Rooms is a brilliant place for a relaxing brunch or a slice of cake and a coffee with loved ones. Picture: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StarsPortsmouthHampshire