The SquareMeal Top 100 showcases 100 of the best restaurants in the UK and they base their decisions on reader votes and opinions from experts and critics. The list includes a range of venues - from fine dining to gastropubs and destination restaurants any type of food venue can make it onto the list if they have what it takes.

AO Southampton is the only Hampshire-based restaurant that has been featured in this year's list and it is amongst a number of other large names in the business including The Little Fish Market in Brighton and The Pass at South Lodge in Horsham.

The restaurant, which opened up in 2022, has relocated to Sunnyfields Farm after originally opening up in London Road. The move was a decision that Daniel made in order to offer more of an experience. The son of three Michelin star chef Simon Rogan, has certainly made his mark in the industry and he has already bagged the One to Watch award at The Staff Canteen Awards 2023.

Offering a 10-course tasting menu and a 5-course tasting lunch menu, this venue has fully immersed itself into the world of innovation.

This year, the SquareMeal Top 100 UK has welcomed 38 new entries and the list is ultimately designed to give people a snapshot of some of the 'must visit' venues across the country.

In an article published by SquareMeal, its restaurants editor, Pete Dreyer, said: "restaurants never cease to amaze us - every year we're blown away by talented teams, who always seem to find new, innovative ways to push the boundaries of food.