Here are 11 places to eat in Portsmouth that may not get a Michelin Star but are beloved by the city
Although these eateries are unlikely to make it onto the Michelin star list they are beloved across the city.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:41 BST
With the annoucement of the new holders of a Michelin star due out tonight, The News have looked at some treasured places to eat in Portsmouth and although they will not receive a star, the city would not be the same without them.
Here are 11 of the most loved places to eat in Portsmouth.
