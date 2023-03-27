News you can trust since 1877
Here are 11 places to eat in Portsmouth that may not get a Michelin Star but are beloved by the city

Although these eateries are unlikely to make it onto the Michelin star list they are beloved across the city.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:41 BST

With the annoucement of the new holders of a Michelin star due out tonight, The News have looked at some treasured places to eat in Portsmouth and although they will not receive a star, the city would not be the same without them.

SEE ALSO: Michelin Guide: What is a Michelin star? What does it mean if you are listed in the Michelin Guide?

Here are 11 of the most loved places to eat in Portsmouth.

Here are 11 places to eat in Portsmouth that are loved.

Here are 11 places to eat in Portsmouth that are loved. Photo: Some of the most treasured places to eat in Portsmouth

Mick's Monster Burgers is a treasure of the city and offers a selection of dleicious burgers. Picture: Google Street View

2. Mick's Monster Burgers, Portsdown Hill

Mick's Monster Burgers is a treasure of the city and offers a selection of dleicious burgers. Picture: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is known for drawing in holiday makers, and is also loved by locals. It offers a divine breakfast.

3. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is known for drawing in holiday makers, and is also loved by locals. It offers a divine breakfast. Photo: -

The Parade Tea Rooms is a brilliant place for a relaxing brunch or a slice of cake and a coffee with loved ones. Picture: Google Street View

4. The Parade Tea Rooms, Southsea

The Parade Tea Rooms is a brilliant place for a relaxing brunch or a slice of cake and a coffee with loved ones. Picture: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

