With it being National Butchers Week, The News has compiled a list of some of the best butchers across the city and the surrounding areas.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Mar 2024, 13:37 GMT

Hampshire is home to some of the most beloved butchers that are quintessentially British and represent the traditional values of working in the trade. As the independent businesses continue to thrive in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas, The News put together 12 of the best butchers in the area based on the Google ratings received.

National Butchers Week takes place every year between March 4 and March 10 – and what a better way to celebrate the trade than to showcase some of the best.

Here are 12 of the best butchers in the area with a Google rating of 4.5 or more:

1. Best Butchers

Here are some of the best butchers in the Hampshire area.

Buckwells of Southsea, Osborne Road, has a Google rating of 4.5 and one review said: "Simply the best, quality, service, advice and selection second to none."

2. Buckwells of Southsea, Osborne Road

Buckwells of Southsea, Osborne Road, has a Google rating of 4.5 and one review said: "Simply the best, quality, service, advice and selection second to none."

Stephen E Humby, Butchers, Tangier Road, has a Google rating of 4.6 and one review said: "Best service and the quality is beyond compare."

3. Stephen E Humby, Butchers, Tangier Road

Stephen E Humby, Butchers, Tangier Road, has a Google rating of 4.6 and one review said: "Best service and the quality is beyond compare."

Sheppards Butchers ltd, Drayton, has a Google rating of 4.9 and one review said: "Best pork pie I've eaten in years, delicious sausages."

4. Sheppards Butchers ltd, Drayton

Sheppards Butchers ltd, Drayton, has a Google rating of 4.9 and one review said: "Best pork pie I've eaten in years, delicious sausages."

