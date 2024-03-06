Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The butchers, located in Osborne Road, has been producing high quality meat for the past few decades and the exceptional produce is now being recognised by the locals. The business is managed by Tommy Bridle who has been at the site for years and he is over the moon to have been nominated for a Muddy Stilettos Award 2024.

The team has also secured multiple awards including the Smithfield Star Award which endorse and celebrate the craft and produce of a butchers. This is the first year that the business has been nominated for a Muddy Stilettos award which highlights the talent of independent businesses across a number of industries.

Tommy said: "We've been serving Southsea and the rest of Portsmouth meat for the last 36 years.

Buckwells of Southsea, Osborne Road, SouthseaPicture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170523-01)

"Lock down was tough, it was very busy - supermarkets let a lot of people down on supply so butcher shops - we were definitely busier, taken on a lot more customers and we got through it and a lot of customers stuck around for that because we were there during lockdown and once you try the meat here - they tend to stick around.

"Muddy Stilettos - they are good for local businesses and they promote local businesses and I believe one of our customers nominated us."

The awards have Muddy Stilettos' categories include 'best cafe', 'best bar', 'best boutique stay', 'best destination pub' and much more and customers are in charge of nominating their favourite venues. Nominations will be open between February 20 until March 14 and there will be two finals - one for regional awards and one for nationals.

The butchers serves up a range of delicious, high quality meat and pies including chicken and chorizo pie, herby sausage rolls, Scotch Roasting Beef, French garlic chicken and much more.

Tommy added: "It is really good because it means that someone has gone to the trouble of nominating us.

"Buckwells has always done really well. Mr Buckwell was really good at the window displays and getting the word out to the locals so we are really well known in the area.