Here are 13 dog friendly cafes in the Portsmouth area

The city is packed with a range of amazing places to eat – and here are some which will also welcome your dog.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

Sometimes it can be stressful trying to figure out if you can take your furry companion out with you when you go to lunch or a coffee – but the city is full of cafes and bars that are more than happy to have your dog tag along.

Here are 13 places in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas that are dog friendly:

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is known for drawing in holiday makers, and is also loved by locals.

1. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is known for drawing in holiday makers, and is also loved by locals. Photo: -

The Spinnaker Café, on Broad Street, is dog friendly.

2. The Spinnaker Café, Old Portsmouth

The Spinnaker Café, on Broad Street, is dog friendly. Photo: Google Maps

Garage Lounge is a popular choice amongst pet owners as it welcomes dogs.

3. Garage Lounge, Southsea

Garage Lounge is a popular choice amongst pet owners as it welcomes dogs. Photo: Google Street View

Cafe in the Park is a perfect destination for dog walkers to stop off and have a coffee.

4. Cafe in the Park, Portsmouth,

Cafe in the Park is a perfect destination for dog walkers to stop off and have a coffee. Photo: The Society of St James, Victoria Park in Portsmouth

