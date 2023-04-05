Here are 13 dog friendly cafes in the Portsmouth area
The city is packed with a range of amazing places to eat – and here are some which will also welcome your dog.
Sometimes it can be stressful trying to figure out if you can take your furry companion out with you when you go to lunch or a coffee – but the city is full of cafes and bars that are more than happy to have your dog tag along.
Here are 13 places in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas that are dog friendly:
