Here are 16 eateries in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are loved despite not having Michelin Stars
The city is home to a number of amazing food venues and despite not being recognised by the Michelin Guide, everyone loves them.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:41 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 12:27 GMT
The brand new Michelin Guide will be released next week (February 5) – The News has compiled a list of some of our favourite restaurants and cafes that have a place in our heart regardless of not having a Michelin Star. From The Chambers to The Briny, the city and its surrounding areas are blessed to host a range of incredible eateries.
Here are 16 of the most loved places to eat in Portsmouth:
