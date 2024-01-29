News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Here are 16 eateries in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are loved despite not having Michelin Stars

The city is home to a number of amazing food venues and despite not being recognised by the Michelin Guide, everyone loves them.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:41 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 12:27 GMT

The brand new Michelin Guide will be released next week (February 5) – The News has compiled a list of some of our favourite restaurants and cafes that have a place in our heart regardless of not having a Michelin Star. From The Chambers to The Briny, the city and its surrounding areas are blessed to host a range of incredible eateries.

SEE ALSO: SquareMeal Top 100: AO Southampton named one of the best in the UK

Here are 16 of the most loved places to eat in Portsmouth:

There are a number of beautiful and popular restaurants in the area.

1. Restaurants in the area

There are a number of beautiful and popular restaurants in the area. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is known for drawing in holiday makers, and is also loved by locals. It offers a divine breakfast.

2. Southsea Beach Cafe, Southsea

Southsea Beach Cafe on the seafront is known for drawing in holiday makers, and is also loved by locals. It offers a divine breakfast. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Delights Cafe are famous for their breakfast options. Picture: Google Street View

3. Delights Cafe, Portsmouth

Delights Cafe are famous for their breakfast options. Picture: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Chambers is a cosy and unique venue that is perfect for a romantic evening with your loved one. Offering delicious food and cocktails, this is a hidden gem within the city. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. The Chambers, Southsea

The Chambers is a cosy and unique venue that is perfect for a romantic evening with your loved one. Offering delicious food and cocktails, this is a hidden gem within the city. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthMichelinHampshire