‘For Paws Truly’ – Portsmouth

‘For Paws Truly’ was recently shortlisted as one of the funniest business names in the UK in a competition launched by insurance comapny Simply Business. The Portsmouth business sells dog treats made with natural ingredients.

Some of the best business-name puns in the Portsmouth area

Wok and Roll – Wickham

Wok and Roll is a Chinese takeaway in Wickham, Fareham.

Surelock Homes Locksmith - Portsmouth

Locksmith SureLock Holmes – which is based in Sherlock Holmes author Arthur Conan Doyle’s home city, has previously been named among the best business names in the UK.

Owner of For Paws Truly, Chloe Wheeler, which has been shortlisted in the UK’s funniest small business name competition.

Hair Off The Dog – Warash

Hair Off The Dog is a pet grooming service based in the village of Warsash.

Short Bark and Sides – Gosport

Short Bark and Sides is a dog groomer in Gosport.

Wok & Roll Chinese takeaway in Wickham Square, Wickham. Picture: Sarah Standing

Sherwood Florist – Havant

Sherwood Florist is a flower shop in Havant specialising in weddings and funerals.

Eyeland Optical – Isle of Wight

Short Bark and Sides in a dog grooming business in Gosport

Eyeland Optical is an opticians in Newport on the Isle of Wight.

Crops and Bobbers – Isle of Wight

Crops and Bobbers is a hairdressers located in the Ryde on the of Isle of Wight

Tasty Plaice – Cosham

Tasty Plaice is a fish and chip shop in Cosham.