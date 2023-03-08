Here are 9 of the funniest business names in Portsmouth and surrounding areas including Fareham, Gosport and Havant
Many businesses in Portsmouth and surrounding areas have funny and creative business names. Here are 9 of the best:
‘For Paws Truly’ – Portsmouth
‘For Paws Truly’ was recently shortlisted as one of the funniest business names in the UK in a competition launched by insurance comapny Simply Business. The Portsmouth business sells dog treats made with natural ingredients.
Wok and Roll – Wickham
Wok and Roll is a Chinese takeaway in Wickham, Fareham.
Surelock Homes Locksmith - Portsmouth
Locksmith SureLock Holmes – which is based in Sherlock Holmes author Arthur Conan Doyle’s home city, has previously been named among the best business names in the UK.
Hair Off The Dog – Warash
Hair Off The Dog is a pet grooming service based in the village of Warsash.
Short Bark and Sides – Gosport
Short Bark and Sides is a dog groomer in Gosport.
Sherwood Florist – Havant
Sherwood Florist is a flower shop in Havant specialising in weddings and funerals.
Eyeland Optical – Isle of Wight
Eyeland Optical is an opticians in Newport on the Isle of Wight.
Crops and Bobbers – Isle of Wight
Crops and Bobbers is a hairdressers located in the Ryde on the of Isle of Wight
Tasty Plaice – Cosham
Tasty Plaice is a fish and chip shop in Cosham.