The male in his 20s was seriously injured following the assault on Saturday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called shortly after 4.30pm to a report that a man had been assaulted outside of Clapps Convenience Store on Sea Front.

‘The victim, who is in his 20s, was located with serious injuries to his face. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains at the current time.

The man was attacked outside Clapps Convenience Store in Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Officers investigating the assault would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault or the moments leading up to it.’ The force are keen to hear from a man seen in the area at the time.

He is described as black, aged in his early 40s, tall and of large build. They have hair in short braids and were wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

