Heroes of Rock Music Festival at The Heroes pub in Waterlooville will take place tomorrow

A Waterlooville pub is hosting a one day rock music festival to raise money for Help For Heroes.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

The Heroes Pub, Waterlooville, is holding its 6th annual rock festival – and this year there will be a huge range of acts from 12 noon onwards.

Some of the acts which will be performing will include Just Sam, Retro Beats, China Lake, Audio Friction, Mama Belle and Rock Of The Pops throughout the day and the evening will welcome the Moonshine Rascals.

SEE ALSO: Hi! Street Fest will be hitting the streets of Gosport tomorrow to celebrate community and creativity

The Heroes Pub is hosting a rock festival tomorrow
The Heroes Pub is hosting a rock festival tomorrow
The staff at the pub are hoping to raise £1,000 this year which will be donated to Help For Heroes and there will also be a hog roast for customers to enjoy.

This year, there is also a Just Giving page where people can donate and so far, the fundraiser has received £450 in donations for the charity.

For the children attending the event, there will be glitter tattoos which will cost £1 each.

To make a donation, click here.

