Some of the acts which will be performing will include Just Sam, Retro Beats, China Lake, Audio Friction, Mama Belle and Rock Of The Pops throughout the day and the evening will welcome the Moonshine Rascals.

The Heroes Pub is hosting a rock festival tomorrow

The staff at the pub are hoping to raise £1,000 this year which will be donated to Help For Heroes and there will also be a hog roast for customers to enjoy.

This year, there is also a Just Giving page where people can donate and so far, the fundraiser has received £450 in donations for the charity.