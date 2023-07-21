Things to do in Hampshire: Hi! Street Fest will be hitting the streets of Gosport tomorrow to celebrate community and creativity
Hi! Street Fest will be hitting Gosport high street tomorrow to celebrate community, heritage and creativity in the area.
The event is representing the culmination of Historic England’s major cultural programme across England’s high streets, supported using public funding by Arts Council England.
At 3:30pm the festivities will begin and locals will witness a five-metre high mechanical fox puppet, called Farrah, move through the high street to get in position to meet the parade.
Farrah the fox will be welcomed to Gosport by Deeps, a giant puppet commissioned in Gosport which embodies the town’s maritime past, and they will both be involved in a procession in the high street.
It is set to be a fun event with music and dancing – and it is completely free to attend.