Hilsea-based ROK Marsh Estate Agents has been going from strength to strength and now have the accolades to prove it. The business received three awards over the last few months, which covers sales as well as lettings.

Danielle Kelly, who specialises in the lettings side of the business, said: ‘Having taken over the lettings side of ROK Marsh not too long ago, it’s amazing to receive recognition that the company is growing into one of the industry’s best firms for lettings. Hopefully this will boost our presence across Hampshire and put us up there with the top companies in the industry.’

Matt Marsh and Danielle Kelly from ROK Marsh Estate Agents based in Hilsea.

ROK Marsh was named Mortgage Broker of the Year in the 2022-23 South England Awards as a result of the success of its mortgage brokerage arm, RBM Solutions. RBM Solutions was also named as the Leading Financial Advisor of the Year for 2023 at The Global 100 Awards – which picks the top 100 businesses across the world.

ROK Marsh also bagged the British Property Association’s Gold Award for Lettings in Portsmouth. Managing director Matt Marsh has made a name for himself – being interviewed on BBC Radio Solent and the Evening Standard, among other news publications, in the last few months.

He said he believes the success is in part down to launching his networking meetings 10 months ago, where he invites local businesses down to his offices at Gatcombe House. Roughly 20 people attend each month to have breakfast and enjoy a 10-minute educational presentation from one of the attendees.

Mr Marsh said: ‘The local business community in Portsmouth is amazing and we try to support each business in the room by giving them some business at least once. As a result we’ve been able to get our name out there and have had plenty of referrals and business come our way too and it’s been a great activity for us in increasing our brand’s visibility.

