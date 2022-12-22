Estate agent owner says Boxing day is best day to put property on the market
A PORTSMOUTH estate agent says that Christmas is the best time to put your house on the market.
Matt Marsh, founder of Hilsea-based agency ROK Marsh and estate agent, has discovered that Boxing day is one of the best days to put your house on the market for the new season for 2023.
He has based his findings on Rightmove and the increased searches during the festive period.
Last year, visits to Rightmove were up 54 per cent compared to the previous year, with more than 51 million potential buyers visiting the site during the period between Christmas and New Year.
He said how people that list their property on Boxing Day have less competition as most people will be waiting until January before they put their home on the market.
He said: ‘A lot of people tend to think that January is the best time to sell a property as it’s the new year and that people won’t be looking over Christmas, but really it’s obvious that the period between Christmas and New Year is the prime time.
‘More people are off work, they’re at home and spending more time on their phones browsing. If they’re looking to buy in the new year, they’re going to be checking out the market while they can, rather than when they’re back into the swing of things in January. Don’t worry about people coming round to view your house while you’ve still got family over or are recovering from the Christmas chaos, either, as they’ll most likely book in for viewings in the new year anyway.’