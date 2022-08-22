Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excel Metal Spinning Ltd, in Limberline Road, Hilsea, has made the finals of the Manufacturer MX Awards 2022.

Excell will now go head-to-head with manufacturers across the country for first place in the supply chain excellence category.

Curtis Bligh, head of marketing at Excell, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have made a second finals this year.

Winners from The Manufacturer MX Awards 2021. A Hilsea company has now made the shortlist of the 2022 contest.

‘From finalist as Medium Business of the Year in the Business Excellence awards in Portsmouth, to now being recognised for supply chain excellence nationally is a huge achievement.

‘Recognition within this award perfectly rounds off a year of expansion for Excell, investing in new machinery and expanding the workforce.

‘We’ve seen a huge rise in demand and subsequent productivity and we are absolutely delighted to see the hard work of our workforce recognised once again.’

This year’s competition has seen an unprecedented number of entries, with new companies joining the fray to be crowned Britain’s best manufacturer.

The competition has an array of entries from small local firms to huge international companies.

Commenting on this year’s action, Grace Gilling, managing director of The Manufacturer, said: ‘With UK manufacturers facing unprecedented pressures from rising energy costs, a looming talent and recruitment crisis, and continued supply chain issues, it is testament to their resilience that so many companies have committed to participating in The Manufacturer MX Awards rigorous benchmarking and continuous improvement programme.

‘This shows a deep commitment to recognise the successes of their teams, and to showcase their achievements. Now is the time to shout about the amazing variety of UK manufacturing businesses – thank you, well done for making the shortlist, and good luck for the next round.’

The finalists go through to the second round of the competition, where companies in eight of the 10 categories will receive a factory visit with judges gathering first-hand evidence of the entry in action.