Following an incident where the landlord of The Brickmakers, in Church Road, Swanmore, was left seething after a horse was brought to the bar, another establishment decided to poke fun at the matter.

The Hunters Inn, Cott Street, have invited an animal of their own into the pub in a cheeky dig at their rival. A Facebook post shows staff riding the multi-coloured mammal.

Staff said: ‘The Hunters Inn horse. We had a special guest in the pub today, he was cold and wet and needed a pint of Guinness! Welcome my friend.’

The owners of The Brickmakers said he would refuse to serve people if they refused to abide by their rules and bringing a horse into the pub was ‘not acceptable’. They were also frustrated with children being left to run amok in the establishment after 7pm.

Why the long face? Picture: Alex Shute