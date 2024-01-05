A Portsmouth specialist cleaning company has been contracted to help restore the world’s oldest commissioned warship as part of a £40 million conservation programme.

Vinci Response has started a large clean-up of HMS Victory in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard which includes the removal of dirt, algae and weeds from the ship’s dry dock. The historic warship is currently a living museum to the Georgian Navy and the Battle of Trafalgar.

Gavin Smith, CEO of Vinci Response, stated: “Preserving the historical integrity of HMS Victory is a task we approach with immense pride and responsibility. Being entrusted with such a monumental project underscores the trust our clients place in our expertise and professionalism. We are honoured to play a vital role in safeguarding this national treasure and ensuring its legacy for future generations.”

Vinci technicians working to clean the HMS Victory dry dock, at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture by Steve Reigate

Rosemary Thornber, Principal HERITAGE Advisor for HMS Victory, said: “No. 2 dock has provided a home for HMS Victory since 1922 and this structure that dates from c.1800 is in itself of national importance, recognised by its Scheduled Monument and Grade I Listed status. The stone repairs will protect the dock by removing fractured stones, sealing gaps and applying new pieces, allowing it to be enjoyed as a feat of Georgian engineering and securing it for Victory.”