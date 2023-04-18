HMS Victory has been seen in a whole new light by visitors to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard who have been getting up close its hull to see £35m worth of renovation work being carried out.

Much of Vice-Admiral Lord Nelson’s ship is currently under cover while the Victory Live: The Big Repair project is being carried out, giving visitors the unique opportunity to see under its skin of the historic ship as the its rotting planks and frames – damaged by moisture, fungus and pests – are replaced with new oak.

Visitors have also been able to see the teams of craftsmen, conservators, engineers and shipwrights carrying out the painstaking work to preserve her as part of the decade-long project. They have also been able to climb aboard the scaffold that encases HMS Victory.

Conservation work has been carried out at HMS Victory over a 20-year period, which has included having her mast removed. HMS Victory is the world’s oldest commissioned ship and flagship of the Royal Navy. Built over 250 years ago, she was expected to operate for only nine years without major repair and has undergone multiple repairs over her life.

Entry to the Victory Live project is included with admission to HMS Victory. For more details visit the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard website.

