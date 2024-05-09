Hobbycraft Havant has opened its doors to customers after completing a major in-store renovation. The new store layout includes refreshed haberdashery and knit and stitch crafting areas, an optimised product layout, and the addition of a kid’s crafting space. The changes are intended to “enhance the customer experience”. The Havant store, located at Solent Retail Park on Selbourne Road, first opened for business in 2007, and over the last month has been under renovation to upgrade the store’s interior. The enhanced layout aims to inspire local crafters in the area to get more creative with a wide array of new and improved product ranges and dedicated craft spaces for customers to use during their visit.

NOW READ: Gunwharf Quays restaurants ranked best to worst

Store manager Mark Hickin comments: “It is brilliant to see the renovation completed. The new store layout looks fantastic, and the mezzanine area with the Haberdashery and Knit & Stitch crafting spaces will be an amazing way for local crafters to get inspired or try out a new hobby. The store is now packed with crafting materials to suit all ages and abilities, and beginners through to experienced crafters are all welcome to pop in and chat to our creative colleagues. They’re always happy to share their knowledge, tips and tricks.” To celebrate the reopening, Hobbycraft is offering existing store customers who are currently signed up to its “Hobbycraft Club” £5 off their next in-store purchase. This can be accessed via their rewards page on the Hobbycraft App. Customers who are yet to join the Club can still enjoy 15 percent off their next shop – they simply need to sign up and the discount will be placed in their rewards page.

The refreshed Haberdashery, Knit and Stitch Area which has been transferred to the mezzanine area is a dedicated sewing space in store with a demo table and wide range of patterns, fabrics, and trimmings, alongside an extended range of sewing machines that customers can test drive before purchasing. The area features over 800 ranges of fabric, sewing machines to suit every budget and skill level, sewing essentials, trims, ribbons, and buttons. It is centred around an enlarged cutting table which doubles as a demonstration and consultation area for customers, and expert colleagues will be on hand to support customers with all their sewing enquiries.

Throughout the year, the store will host a variety of craft workshops, designed to give everyone the opportunity to try out the enhanced craft areas and master a new craft or refine a long-time favourite. Prices start at £5 and can be booked online. The store will be hosting a series of free Kids' Dancer Keyring Workshops in celebration of the improved store space. There will be eight sessions taking place across the weekends of May 11 and May 18, with 40 free spaces up for grabs. Customers can sign up for a session via Class Bento. To find out more information on the renovation you can visit Hobbycraft Havant at Unit 7, Solent Retail Park, 1 Selbourne Rd, Havant or visit the Hobbycraft website at www.hobbycraft.co.uk. The Havant store is open from 9am-8pm Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Saturday and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sunday.

Take a scroll though these pictures of the shop’s new look:

2 . Hobbycraft Havant Hobbycraft Havant recently had a makeover and is welcoming customers back with deals and discounts Photo: Hobbycraft Photo Sales

3 . Hobbycraft Hobbycraft Havant recently had a makeover and is welcoming customers back with deals and discounts Photo: Hobbycraft Photo Sales

4 . Hobbycraft Havant Hobbycraft Havant recently had a makeover and is welcoming customers back with deals and discounts Photo: Hobbycraft Photo Sales