One of Portsmouth’s most popular retail destinations Gunwharf Quays is an extremely popular place to visit and do some shopping – but it is also home to plenty of great places to eat.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 10:53 BST

With so many places to eat on offer, we’ve compiled a list Gunwharf Quays’ best restaurants, cafes and eateries. Here is an A-Z of 32 of the best restaurants at the waterfront outlet shopping centre looking at the best to the worst based on Google ratings.

A recent addition to the shopping centre is a new Banana Tree restaurant, which replaced popular eatery Cafe Rouge. You can see what our reviewer thought of Banana Tree here: I tried Gunwharf Quays' new Banana Tree restaurant.

Here are 34 places to eat in Gunwharf Quays.

All Bar One, a cocktail bar in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.3 Google rating based on 2,124 reviews. One person writes: "Solid food and drinks Great music Loved the brisket burger and halloumi fries."

Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.5 rating based on 114 Google reviews. One person wrote: "Really enjoyed the food and service was lovely too. As a Malaysian trying to scout for good southeast Asian food in the UK, this is probably one of the nicest I’ve had. "Picture: Habibur Rahman

Italian chain restaurant Bella Italia has a 3.7 rating based on 1,412 Google reviews. One person writes: ""Great place, tasty pizza and very fast service."

