With so many places to eat on offer, we’ve compiled a list Gunwharf Quays’ best restaurants, cafes and eateries. Here is an A-Z of 32 of the best restaurants at the waterfront outlet shopping centre looking at the best to the worst based on Google ratings.
Here are 34 places to eat in Gunwharf Quays.
2. All Bar One - 4.3
All Bar One, a cocktail bar in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.3 Google rating based on 2,124 reviews. One person writes: "Solid food and drinks Great music Loved the brisket burger and halloumi fries." Photo: Google
3. Banana Tree - 4.5
Banana Tree in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.5 rating based on 114 Google reviews. One person wrote: "Really enjoyed the food and service was lovely too. As a Malaysian trying to scout for good southeast Asian food in the UK, this is probably one of the nicest I’ve had. "Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Bella Italia - 3.7
Italian chain restaurant Bella Italia has a 3.7 rating based on 1,412 Google reviews. One person writes: ""Great place, tasty pizza and very fast service." Photo: Google Maps