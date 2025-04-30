Holiday resort celebrates 10th anniversary with 'Best in Britain' title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ‘Best Holiday Park in Britain’ is celebrating its 10th anniversary in style.

Darwin Escapes’ Piran Meadows retreat in Newquay has been welcoming people from all over the UK to the south of England for the last decade.

The 33-acre resort won Diamond Awards for Best in Britain Holiday Park and Relax and Explore Cornwall Large Park at the illustrious Hoseasons Awards.

General Manager Paul Wilcox also oversees another local victor, Mullion Cove Coastal Retreat in the Cornwall Lodge Escapes category.

General Manager Paul Wilcox (centre) with colleagues Drew Campbell (left) and Scott Hibbard at the illustrious Hoseasons Awards

Paul says the region is a “jewel in the crown” of the Talacre-based holiday operator and there are plans to attract even more owners and visitors this summer and beyond.

A raft of new activities and events at Piran Meadows were well received during the Easter holidays, and the 181-lodge site – which pumps hundreds of thousands of pounds into the local economy, employing 50 staff – is set for one of its busiest ever seasons.

“It’s easy to see why this was named Best in Britain, the spectacular location and scenery alone are a major USP for us,” said Paul.

“But with this latest programme of events we are aiming to also encourage more locals to use the amazing facilities following investment, notably the bar and restaurant, five-star gym, sauna, and steam room.

“There was also an upgrade of the indoor heated swimming pool, coffee shop, bowling alley and sports complex, so we are aiming to increase our membership beyond the 300 mark this year.”

Other new attractions for families and visitors include bunker battles, ‘wizard workshops’, axe-throwing, rookie lifeguard lessons, pool parties – as part of the popular GoActive programme.

“We have introduced more entertainment to meet demand, which was really popular when trialled last year, especially the discos, cabaret, and live music, and our New Year’s Eve celebrations are legendary in this area,” said Paul.

“What people love more than anything is the friendliness of the team, they go above and beyond every day and foster a real community spirit, which leaves people wanting to return year after year.

“That has been the case for the last decade, so long may that continue.”