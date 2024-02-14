Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home Bargains will open its ‘Portsmouth 2’ shop, located at The Pompey Centre, Portsmouth which will be officially opened at 8.00am on Saturday 17 th February, 2024.

According to the chain, it has invested approximately £1,000,000 into its new store, and 70 new jobs will be created in the local area. The new store will complement the existing Portsmouth store and over 600 outlets across the UK. Aldi and Matalan have already opened at the site, fromerly a B&Q which has now downsized to accomodate three new retailers.

Lawrence Gale, the new Portsmouth 2 store manager, said: "We look forward to serving the community of Portsmouth with top brands at bottom prices. Our store includes a freshly prepared daily bakery - come down, check it out and have a sausage roll or two. As the second location in this vibrant community, we've created 70 job opportunities, igniting pride and progress among our fellow residents. This store goes beyond mere bricks and shelves; it symbolises a place where dreams can flourish.”

Home Bargains will also be donating £2,000 to a local charity, The Blossom Development Trust, which is small yet passionately dedicated charity that provides essential services and support to children and young people with additional needs.

Vicky Boots, Chair of Trustees at Blossom development Trust said; “On behalf of Blossom, we thank Home Bargains for their incredibly generous donation. This donation will have a great impact on the lives of the children and families we support. With this support, we are empowered to deliver essential services, unwavering support, and valuable resources to children and young adults with additional needs.“

The 22,141 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food. The Portsmouth 2 store will also be home to a Home Bargains bakery.

Lawrence Gale added: “Our second Portsmouth location will be a great store for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”