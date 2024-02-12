Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi has revealed that it plans to spend £550m on opening new stores and upgrading existing ones. The chain, which was named 2023’s cheapest market by consumer group Which?, said more than 1,500 jobs would be created from new shop openings. It expanded into The Pompey Centre in Fratton last year, with Olympic sailing star Eilidh McIntyre unveiling the new location and cutting the ribbon. The store brought 45 new roles to the area.

Giles Hurley, Aldi’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said this year’s expansion plans are aiming to address the fact that “there are still areas of the country that don’t have an Aldi, or that need more or larger stores to meet demand”. The Germany-based chain, which overtook Morrisons as the fourth largest supermarket in 2022, has surged in popularity in recent years thanks to its lower prices and own-brand products.

Aldi at The Pompey Centre in Fratton. The supermarket has unveiled big plans to create new locations and renovate existing stores. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

It hailed its “best ever” Christmas performance, with UK sales up eight per cent year-on-year to a record of more than £1.5 billion in the four weeks to December 24. Alongside rival discounter Lidl, they have grown their share of the grocery market as shoppers looked to make savings in the face of higher inflation. Aldi did not specify how many new shops will be opened this year, but is expected to give more details in the coming months.

The more than £550-million investment will also go towards upgrading its existing stores, warehouses and UK offices, which it said will open up further job opportunities. Aldi has more than 1,000 shops in the UK and wants to open another 500 in the coming years. It had previously set a goal of having 1,200 shops by the end of 2025.