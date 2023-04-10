‘Hope’s corner’ was unveiled at L and A Jewellers in High Street, Gosport on Monday, April 3 a year after Hope Ayres passed away, having lived with Klippel Trenaunay Weber syndrome.

Shop owner Lisa Jackson organised the tribute as a surprise for Hope’s parents Natasha Kirkby and Stephen Ayres, whom she met via their Facebook page ‘Hope and her journey’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope Ayres passed away at age 12 last year after living with a rare medical condition.

Speaking after the unveiling, Natasha said: ‘It was lovely. We had some people there from Hope’s page and some personal friends as well. Lisa did a speech about Hope which was absolutely beautiful. Hope had been in the shop before - she loved going in there and seeing all of the sparkly jewellery.

‘I was absolutely speechless because it’s perfect. It’s so touching that someone could do that for my child. She means a lot to a lot of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It just feels so fitting that a piece of Hope is there. It’s just called Hope’s Corner because hope can mean a lot of things to a lot of people and if you see Hope with a rainbow, someone might need to see that that day. That really does mean something to me because we all need hope. I’m just so very touched and it means the world to me.

Through Hope’s Facebook page, which has amassed more than 3,000 followers, Natasha and Stephen have raised money for the Eight Foundation and Crisis Food Gosport. Natasha added that the online community has been a huge source of comfort.

Hope's father Steve Ayres with shop owner Lisa Jackson at L&A Jewellers. Picture: Mike Cooter

Natasha said: ‘That page has kept me going this past year. It’s my sanctuary at four o’clock in the morning when I want to talk about Hope. I write down my feelings and I get no judgement, I just get support constantly on there. That page has taught me that there is far more good in this world than bad.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The window display includes a purple vinyl installation painted with a rainbow, a winged heart marked ‘Hope’, colourful lighting, and a miniature memorial bench. Before her passing, Hope’s story touched people far and wide and saw her receive over 100 cards for her 11th birthday.

A miniature bench forming part of the memorial to Hope Ayres in the window of L&A Jewellers, Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter