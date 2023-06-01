A CGI street scene from Vistry Southern’s Catherington Park

Vistry Group is building 239 properties under its Linden Homes brand at the development in the village of Lovedean.

Construction work started on the site, off Eagle Avenue, four years ago and around two thirds of the homes are now complete.

Work is underway on the final 70 homes at Catherington Park, which include 31 properties for private sale – 26 of which have already been reserved - and 39 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Melanie Richards, sales and marketing director for Vistry Southern, said: ‘Construction work is progressing very well and the vast majority of homes are now built and being lived in.

‘A community has developed as new residents have moved in and got to know their neighbours.

‘The mix of houses and apartments has attracted a wide range of people, helping to create a vibrant and diverse neighbourhood.

‘Sales have been brisk, with more than two-thirds of private homes in the final phase already reserved.

‘The desirable location is a major part of Catherington Park’s appeal - an attractive semi-rural setting on the edge of open countryside less than a mile from the centre of Lovedean village.

‘Situated next door to Woodcroft Primary School, the development is proving particularly popular with families.’