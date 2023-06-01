News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit

Houses selling fast at new ‘vibrant and diverse neighbourhood’ village estate near Waterlooville

There are now just five homes remaining at the Linden Homes Catherington Park location in Waterlooville.
By Simon Carter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
A CGI street scene from Vistry Southern’s Catherington ParkA CGI street scene from Vistry Southern’s Catherington Park
A CGI street scene from Vistry Southern’s Catherington Park

Vistry Group is building 239 properties under its Linden Homes brand at the development in the village of Lovedean.

Construction work started on the site, off Eagle Avenue, four years ago and around two thirds of the homes are now complete.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work is underway on the final 70 homes at Catherington Park, which include 31 properties for private sale – 26 of which have already been reserved - and 39 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Melanie Richards, sales and marketing director for Vistry Southern, said: ‘Construction work is progressing very well and the vast majority of homes are now built and being lived in.

Most Popular

‘A community has developed as new residents have moved in and got to know their neighbours.

‘The mix of houses and apartments has attracted a wide range of people, helping to create a vibrant and diverse neighbourhood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Sales have been brisk, with more than two-thirds of private homes in the final phase already reserved.

‘The desirable location is a major part of Catherington Park’s appeal - an attractive semi-rural setting on the edge of open countryside less than a mile from the centre of Lovedean village.

‘Situated next door to Woodcroft Primary School, the development is proving particularly popular with families.’

The five homes currently available at Catherington Park include a one-bedroom apartment priced at £185,000, two three-bedroom semi-detached houses starting from £359,375, and two four-bedroom detached houses priced from £437,600.

Related topics:WaterloovilleWork