HoverBlue upgrade: Hovertravel enhances discount scheme for families
Previously limited to individual use, the updated HoverBlue benefit allows passengers to bring family or friends along at the same reduced fare—saving up to 30% on standard ticket prices throughout the year. Whether it’s a spontaneous day trip, school holiday travel, or a weekend visit to the Isle of Wight, the offer is designed to make group travel simpler and more cost-effective.
“We regularly review all our products, and this latest update reflects what our customers told us they wanted—more flexibility, better value, and family-friendly options,” said Loretta Lale, Head of Marketing at Hovertravel. “We listened to that feedback, and we’re proud to be offering a smarter, more inclusive way to travel the Solent.”
HoverBlue is free to join for anyone living in a PO postcode, making it an easy way for local residents to unlock year-round savings. Card holders must present their HoverBlue card at the boarding gate.
To learn more or apply for HoverBlue, visit hovertravel.co.uk/hoverblue