Hovertravel announces new director-level appointments

Hovertravel is delighted to announce two key appointments which re-enforce its commitment to operational excellence, financial resilience and long-term sustainability.

Cindy Peche Appointed Managing Director

Cindy Peche has been appointed Managing Director of Hovertravel. Cindy first joined the Hovertravel community in 2022 as a daily commuter before taking on the role of Head of Finance in 2024. Since then, she has played an integral part in evaluating business performance and gaining valuable insights across engineering, operations, and customer experience within the cross-Solent market.

In one of her previous roles, Cindy was a Vice President role at NRC International, supporting blue-chip oil and gas clients with environmental and oil spill response services. There she gained a deep understanding and respect of operational safety and excellence—values she continues to champion at Hovertravel.

Captain Steve Attrill Appointed Director of Operations

The company is also pleased to confirm the appointment of Captain Steve Attrill as Director of Operations.

Captain Attrill brings an unparalleled depth of experience to the board. A Hovercraft Master, Mariner, and Commercial Pilot, Steve originally joined Hovertravel in 1988 and has logged over 25,000 hours piloting hovercraft across the Solent and internationally. Between 2007 and 2015, he held senior commercial aviation roles, including Chief Pilot for Hampshire Police and Operational Commander for the EU Naval Forces, delivering air support for counter-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean. Upon his return to Hovertravel in 2015, Steve has successfully led pilot and operational teams, and will now further drive efficiency, compliance and operational performance across the business.

Cindy Peche added:

“Steve and I are incredibly proud of the legacy Hovertravel has built as a lifeline operator and a leader in cross-Solent transport. With such a talented and passionate team, we are committed to upholding our reputation for exceptional service and robust compliance. These appointments reflect our focus on continuity, resilience and strategic growth—for the business, our customers and the wider community.”