Hovertravel enhances customer engagement through expanded user group initiatives

Hovertravel, the world's favourite hovercraft service, is proud to announce the continued evolution of its Hovertravel User Group (HUG), reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric service enhancements.

Established in 2010, the HUG has served as a pivotal platform for gathering customer feedback, leading to significant improvements in communication and service delivery.

Over the years, the group has addressed various customer concerns, resulting in better service status updates, improved group handling, priority boarding during festival seasons, and timetable adjustments to facilitate smoother connections.

In 2018, Hovertravel broadened the panel of customers involved in the HUG and published its terms of reference, inviting representatives for school children, parents, local councils, and individuals with disabilities to join. This expansion aimed to ensure a more comprehensive representation of the diverse customer base.

Today, Hovertravel continues to invite both personal and business users to participate in HUG meetings. Interested individuals can apply through the company's website, ensuring a balanced and constructive discussion that reflects the diverse perspectives of its clientele.

Loretta Lale, Hovertravel's Head of Marketing, emphasises the importance of the HUG: "The HUG enables Hovertravel to engage in active listening—ensuring we truly hear and understand customer concerns.

"By engaging directly with our users, we can make meaningful improvements that enhance their travel experience. In addition the HUG allows Hovertravel to disseminate complex information by informing their members who then, in turn, cascade the communication throughout the customer base."

Hovertravel remains dedicated to fostering open dialogue with its customers, continually seeking innovative ways to enhance the travel experience across the Solent.

For more information about the Hovertravel User Group or to apply for membership, please visit the website.