Hovertravel Re-Awarded Highest Accreditation for Inclusive Transport

Hovertravel is proud to announce that it has again been awarded ‘Leaders’ status in the UK Government’s Inclusive Transport Leaders Scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks the second consecutive time the company has received the highest possible accreditation, reinforcing its dedication to providing an accessible and inclusive transport service for all customers. The accreditation is valid until November 2026.

The Inclusive Transport Leaders Scheme recognises transport operators who demonstrate a strong commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. In a letter confirming the accreditation, the Department for Transport stated:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to confirm that Hovertravel have been re-awarded ‘Leader’ level accreditation status. Thank you for your continued commitment to delivering an inclusive transport system and we look forward to hearing more about your plans to improve transport services for disabled people in the community.”

Hovertravel re-awarded top accessible status

Hovertravel has consistently enhanced its accessibility offerings, including its industry-leading HoverCare initiative. HoverCare provides dedicated assistance for passengers with reduced mobility or additional needs, ensuring a seamless and comfortable travel experience. This initiative, along with ongoing engagement with customers and disability organisations, has contributed to Hovertravel retaining its Leaders status.

Neil Chapman, Managing Director of Hovertravel, said:“We are honoured to receive the Leaders accreditation again, which is a testament to our team’s dedication to making travel as accessible as possible for all. Our HoverCare initiative continues to evolve, ensuring that passengers with additional needs receive the best possible service. We remain committed to listening to our customers and working with partners to further improve accessibility and inclusivity in transport.”

For more information on Hovertravel and its accessibility initiatives, please visit: https://www.hovertravel.co.uk/hovercare/