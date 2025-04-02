Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bournemouth Airport is a key and growing travel hub for the South Coast offering a variety of transport and parking options to suit all types of travellers. Whether you're driving to the airport, looking for a hotel nearby, or checking for traffic updates before your journey, this guide has everything you need to know.

How to get there?

The airport lies to the north of Bournemouth and the south of Ringwood and is easily accessible via the A31 (using the M27/M3 from Hampshire) using the postcode BH23 6SE. Alternatively plan your journey to the airport using the AA route planner

If travelling from the east of north then on the A31 after Ringwood, exit left on to the A338 dual carriageway and follow the signs for Bournemouth. Five miles along the A338 you will see the B3073 exit for Bournemouth Airport signposted on your left. Take the B3073 and follow signs to the airport. If you are travelling from the south west then head for Wimborne using the A35. At Wimborne join the A31 where the airport will be clearly signposted.

Bournemouth Airport connects to Bournemouth Train Station with links to many destinations across the national rail network including Southampton and London. Book your rail tickets with Trainline to save money in advance.

Bournemouth Airport is covered by MoreBus which serves Bournemouth Railway Station, Winton, Westover Retail Park, Northbourne and Parley Cross.

Parking at Bournemouth Airport

The airport carpark is covered with security patrols and CCTV and is between 1-10 minutes away from the airport, but there is limited availability so it is recommended you book in advance if you wish to park for more than 24 hours - with prices also cheaper. If you do not book in advance the charges are: Up to 30 Minutes - £5; 30 to 60 Minutes - £7.50; 1 to 2 hours- £10; 2 to 4 hours - £15; 4 to 12 hours - £20; 12 to 24 hours - £40; 1 Day - £40; 2 Days - £70; 3 Days- £90; 4 Days£120; 5 Days - £150; Per additional 24 hours (or part thereof)- £30.

Special assistance is available to those with disabilities and there is no restrictions on the size on a vehicle which can be parked.

There are currently no EV charging points available at the airport.

Hotels near Bournemouth Airport

With its location close to Bournemouth itself there are a huge number of hotels in the local area.

Good options close to to the airport include:

Alternatively you can look at booking.com for other options.

Booking an airport lounge

Unlike a lot of other airports, Bournemouth does not have an airport lounge. However it does have a selection of places to eat, drink and relax in departures.

Airlines and destinations from Bournemouth Airport

This growing airport is home to a number of airlines flying to destinations all over Europe and the UK, but is also a departure point for an increasing number of package holidays as well including Jet2 and TUI. It also hosts flights for Lapland breaks!

For more information about Bournemouth Airport visit its website.